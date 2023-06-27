Commonwealth of Kindness: Lexington church holds special graduation ceremony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An unconventional graduation ceremony will fulfill one grandma’s dream.

“Ever since my little brother and I were kids. My grandmother’s had one dream. And it was to see that both of us walk across the stage at graduation,” said Chris Bryant a graduate from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

Christ Bryant’s journey to get a diploma hasn’t been an easy one.

“There were some ups and downs including, like I went to one school, and they closed their doors the end of my junior year. And I tried to transfer to another school, and they wouldn’t accept any of the credits. So I had to start completely over,” said Bryant.

But that wasn’t the only struggle he faced.

“My last year, I was looking at being homeless,” Bryant said.

That’s when Independence Homes came into the picture.

“I reached out, and they let me come and check out the place and got me in within the next couple of weeks,” said Bryant.

The housing is designed to be more affordable for people with special needs. Chris has been there a year, and he now works there as the night manager.

“And I was able to finish my senior year because of that,” Bryant said.

Bryant was able to pull through because of their support, and the financial support from his grandma, Marilyn Paulson.

“She’s the one who paid my entire tuition,” Bryany said. “And despite how long it took because, so I had to start completely over seven years to get a four-year degree.”

His perseverance paid off. Though, there were a few more challenges ahead.

“Most of it was online. It made it difficult. Just because, you know, I want to walk across the stage and we’re it’s all the way across the country and being limited means at the moment. It wasn’t something that I could easily do,” said Bryant.

Knowing how much this moment means to his grandma, he came up with an idea. The folks at David’s Fork Baptist Church in Lexington pulled out all the stops to recognize and celebrate. A graduation ceremony that he could show his grandma.

“She wanted to see me walk across the stage and thanks to Brother Mickey and everyone here that was possible. I was completely blown away,” said Bryant.

Bryant is now on the job hunt, he says his inspiration for his degree is his grandma.

