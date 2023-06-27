Danville council moves to adopt CROWN Act ordinance

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Danville will draft up a CROWN Act.

Cheryl Burton with the CROWN Act Danville says council members voted to draft an ordinance Monday night.

The CROWN Act is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination because of hair texture or protective styles.

Four other cities in the state have crown acts in place, including Lexington. If adopted, Danville would become the fifth.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.