Danville council moves to adopt CROWN Act ordinance

Cheryl Burton with the CROWN Act Danville says council members voted to draft an ordinance Monday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Danville will draft up a CROWN Act.

Cheryl Burton with the CROWN Act Danville says council members voted to draft an ordinance Monday night.

The CROWN Act is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination because of hair texture or protective styles.

Four other cities in the state have crown acts in place, including Lexington. If adopted, Danville would become the fifth.

