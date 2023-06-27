Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Late Week Severe Threat

FAWD
FAWD(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The end of the week has some 2012 in it, but centered farther south and west. Heat will get into western Kentucky with the potential for high wind producing severe storms working around the edge of the heat. That means it’s going to get active around here.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Temps will be very pleasant for this time of year with the potential for isolated showers and storms to go up again across north and east.

Heat builds into western Kentucky starting Wednesday and then kicks into high gear Thursday and Friday. 100 degree temperatures are a good possibility with humidity levels making it feel even hotter.

Temps won’t be nearly as hot across central and eastern Kentucky, but will still be very steamy.

With this Texas heat wave flexing north late this week and weekend, it puts much of Kentucky in the line of fire for repeat thunderstorm clusters dropping in from the west and northwest. Damaging winds, large hail and torrential rains will be possible. That’s why it’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day from Thursday through Sunday.

