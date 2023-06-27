Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: Why does Kentucky put the county on license plates?

By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who has a question about something you see every time you drive.

For today’s Good Question, Dennis asks, “Why does Kentucky put the county where a vehicle is registered on license plates?”

Standard issue license plates in Kentucky list the county because that is a requirement of state law. In that statute, only standard plates are required to designate the county. That includes personalized plates.

KRS 186.240 lists those requirements, including the license plate number, an indication that Kentucky is the issuing jurisdiction, and for standard plates for noncommercial vehicles, the county in which the plate is issued; and, at the discretion of the person to whom the vehicle is registered, the phrase “In God We Trust.”

There are additional requirements for commercial vehicles.

For specialty plates, military plates, or even ones connected to universities, you’ll see the area where a county would normally be listed is used for other information, such as slogans or other identifiers for that organization.

The transportation cabinet says Kentucky issues over 150 different types of passenger and motorcycle license plates.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

