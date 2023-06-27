Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heat builds and storms increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All quiet until the heat shows up later this week and the storms start rolling through Kentucky.

Today, we can expect a mainly dry day, although there is a possibility of a few scattered showers or thundershowers. However, most areas will remain dry throughout the day. If you happen to find yourself under one of these showers, don’t worry, as they shouldn’t last very long.

As we move into the middle of the week, it will be a really nice period with highs in the low-80s and no chances of rain. Enjoy the pleasant weather during this time.

However, towards the end of the week, the weather will become more interesting. Western Kentucky will experience blazing temperatures, with highs well into the 90s and even a chance of reaching 100 degrees. The heat index, which factors in humidity, is expected to climb to 110-115 degrees for many areas in the region. It will be scorching hot, so it’s crucial to take precautions and stay hydrated.

For our region, we will also experience a rise in temperature, but we’ll be on the outer edge of the heat dome. This positioning puts us in the path of clusters of showers and thunderstorms that are likely to develop on Thursday evening. The weather conditions have already prompted a MARGINAL Risk of severe weather for parts of our region, indicating the potential for isolated severe storms.

These rounds of storms are expected to continue moving across Kentucky on both Friday and Saturday, making it an action-packed part of the forecast. It’s important to stay updated with the latest information, so be sure to keep tuning in to WKYT as we analyze the situation.

Take care of each other!

