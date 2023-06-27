Everyday Kentucky
LSU returns the favor on Florida, bashes the Gators 18-4 to win NCAA title

One night after Florida sets CWS record for runs and hits, LSU crushes their way to crown
Susan Mumphrey of Mandeville, La. holds a sign near the LSU dugout before the start of Game 3...
Susan Mumphrey of Mandeville, La. holds a sign near the LSU dugout before the start of Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals between Florida and LSU in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game, LSU cranked up its offense and won its first national title since 2009 with an 18-4 victory over Florida on Monday night in the third and deciding game of the finals.

LSU (54-17) staved off elimination three times in bracket play and bounced back from the humiliating 24-4 loss in Game 2 to claim its seventh championship, second to Southern California’s 12.

“Right people, right place, right time,” Tigers coach Jay Johnson said. “This is the way it was supposed to go.”

The Tigers wiped out an early 2-0 deficit with a six-run second inning against Jac Caglianone (7-4). The runs kept coming until they finished with the most in a title game since USC’s 21-14 win over Arizona State in 1998. The 14-run margin was the largest ever in a final. Their 24 hits were most in a CWS game.

“It wasn’t our day, all the way around,” Gators catcher BT Riopelle said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

