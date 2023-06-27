Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma

Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.(John Raoux | AP Photo/John Raoux)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.

The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.

Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one person near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot from further inside, where officers later found two other people dead, Hamlin said. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.

Johnson’s race team, Legacy Motor Club, announced on Twitter it was withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The team added: “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man says his business is ‘completely ruined’ after the storm.
Man’s business ‘completely ruined’ as storm rolls through Richmond
Power Outages
Thousands lose power after severe weather hits central Kentucky
Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness...
“Mindblowing”: Guinness World Records attempt for largest parade of Jeeps in Powell County
Christopher Ewing
Man charged with toppling toilet with woman trapped inside
All homes and businesses in Madison County received ALERT FM radios earlier this year as part...
Madison Co. officials trying to figure out why weather radios didn’t sound Sunday night

Latest News

NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.
NASA system can recycle astronauts’ sweat and pee on the ISS
Hail damage has ravaged the state of Kentucky, leaving thousands grappling with the destruction...
Homes across Ky. still reeling from hail damage
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Trump and DeSantis trade barbs while staging dueling New Hampshire campaign events