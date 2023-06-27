Everyday Kentucky
Parents and educators urge FCPS to build gender-neutral bathrooms at board meeting

Senate Bill 150 requires all districts to hold public comment on the issue and set new rules.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents and educators rallied at the Fayette County school board meeting urging school leaders to build gender-neutral bathrooms and allow transgender students to use them.

“It’s really exciting to hear about the new construction projects because you all have the ability to affect decades of students’ safety,” said Lafayette High School teacher Lauren Sherro.

A 15-year teacher at Lafayette High School and an LGBTQ advisor, Sherro was just one of several to urge the Fayette County School Board to create gender-neutral restrooms to comply with Senate Bill 150.

“You have an opportunity to course correct and increase students’ feelings of inclusion and belonging,” said Sherro.

Under KDE guidance of SB 150, the school board already decided to prohibit any sexual education instruction to those in fifth grade and below rather than from all grade levels altogether.

Now, the board must decide how to regulate bathrooms in schools. The bill says districts cannot allow transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity. This is why some parents are now asking the board to commit to building gender-neutral restrooms instead.

“I am a proud parent of a transgender boy named Noah at Lafayette High School,” said FCPS parent Beth Breitmayer.

Like Sherro, Beth Breitmayer says she’s speaking tonight on behalf of her son and every transgender student who she says needs school to be a safe space to learn.

“I have seen the vulnerability in our trans youth,” said Breitmayer. “As a parent, I’ve seen the smothering weight lifted from my child’s shoulders when he came out to my dad and me. I’ve seen self-harm wounds healed on my child’s arms because he was finally able to be his authentic self.”

The board says they will take public comment into consideration when making their final decision regarding the school bathrooms.

