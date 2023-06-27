Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man says his business is ‘completely ruined’ after the storm.
Man’s business ‘completely ruined’ as storm rolls through Richmond
Power Outages
Thousands lose power after severe weather hits central Kentucky
Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness...
“Mindblowing”: Guinness World Records attempt for largest parade of Jeeps in Powell County
Christopher Ewing
Man charged with toppling toilet with woman trapped inside
All homes and businesses in Madison County received ALERT FM radios earlier this year as part...
Madison Co. officials trying to figure out why weather radios didn’t sound Sunday night

Latest News

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
If you’re traveling over July 4 weekend, be ready for flight delays, as airlines face major test