Severe storm causes extensive damage at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Clean-up continues across Madison County in the wake of Sunday’s severe weather.

The owners of the Richmond Raceway are still trying to come to terms with what hit them because of the widespread damage dealt to their track, pit area, and their grandstands.

Bill and Stacy Lupinos had just given dozens of racecars the green light on Saturday. By the next night, their lights wouldn’t even turn on.

Bill Lupinos, Owner, Richmond Raceway

“The hail, I mean, it was huge, and it was pounding off the house and we just kind of sat in the dark until it let up,” said Bill Lupinos.

It spread garbage from Saturday all over, tore the roof off their bathroom, and knocked down several sections of the grandstand. But, it’s the little features that are getting to Bill.

“You know, all the banners ripped down back there. It’s kinda funny, because it sounds minor, but we did all that, and there they are,” said Bill Lupinos.

That’s because they’ve prepped all those features for race day for the past six seasons.

“We work on the place all week long,” said Bill Lupinos. “All the mowing is me, weed whacking.

The Lupinos say they’ve never asked for help before, but they’re in need of it now. The feeling it’s left him with is simple.

“I’m kind of devastated,” Bill Lupinos said.

The Lupinos say they aren’t sure how long this process will truly take or how much it will cost. However, as soon as they can, they are going right to work to bring racing back to Richmond.

Emergency managers in Madison County are continuing to ask people to report any storm damage they have at 859-624-4787.

