Severe weather damages Richmond park; may jeopardize little league season

WKYT went to the park and talked with Richmond Little League about the repairs needed.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday’s severe storms damaged one park in Richmond’s Lake Reba area.

The park is closed now until further notice.

“It sounded like balls hitting the roof. Like dong, dong, dong,” said Richmond Resident Carol Westerfield who lives near the area.

Westerfield searched for a safe space in her house the night of the storm.

“So the dog, of course, went and got in the walk-in closet. I went and joined him, but you could still hear it like crazy,” said Westerfield.

When Westerfield went outside for her early morning run, that’s when she couldn’t believe the extent of the damage left in the storm’s wake.

“Down the road here, trees just in the road. I was wondering how people could even pull out of their driveways,” said Westerfield.

Those with Richmond Little League say it’s been absolutely heartbreaking for them at Lake Reba Park on Monday as they take in all of the damage done to several of the baseball fields out here.

“That whole bleacher there was up on that fence. It takes a pretty strong wind to pick up that bleacher and push down those steel poles,” said Phyllis Adams with Richmond Little League.

If it wasn’t bleachers being thrown into the fencing, it was trees toppling over, crushing the steel underneath. Damaging at least four of the fields.

Phyllis Adams says they had games scheduled for the rest of the week and a tournament in two weeks. But as they survey the destruction, the fate of these games hangs in the balance.

“I didn’t really realize how much damage there was to the fences at first,” said Adams.

However, Adams knows many people have extensive damage to their homes now, too, like her family. And even the person who took care of concessions for them at the park.

“It’s not just here at this park, but it’s throughout our community,” said Adams.

Lake Reba Park was still open on Monday. However, Camp Catalpa will have to remain closed until further notice. Adventure Falls and Paradise Cove will be closed on Tuesday. Gibson Bay golf course will re-open on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

