‘This is your mom?’: Pink stunned as fan appears to throw human ashes on stage

Singer Pink responds to a fan throwing what appears to be human ashes onto the stage. (Source: @cashewnutter/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONDON (Gray News/TMX) - A fan apparently threw their mother’s ashes on stage during one of Pink’s recent concert performances.

A video shared by a TikTok user over the weekend shows the Grammy-winning singer picking up a bag during her Summer Carnival Tour stop in London.

The pop star can be heard asking a fan in the crowd, “This is your mom?” Their answer was apparently yes with the singer responding, “I don’t know how to feel about this.”

Pink then continued her performance of “Just Like a Pill.”

After her summer tour, the 43-year-old singer said she plans to tour again in the fall to support her upcoming album “Trustfall.” That album is slated to be released in February 2024.

Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix with her fall tour scheduled to start Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

