Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Buster, longest resident at animal shelter, adopted after 232 days

Buster was finally adopted from the Greenville Humane Society after 232 days.
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A special dog who spent nearly eight months waiting for his forever home at a South Carolina animal shelter now has a new family.

On Wednesday, the Greenville Humane Society said Buster, a 2-year-old retriever mix who was at the shelter for 232 days, has been adopted. He was the shelter’s longest resident at the time.

WHNS featured Buster’s many tricks in a showcase in early June to help him find a family who would love his unique personality.

“Buster has always had a special place in our hearts and we’re so happy for the support of the community in sharing his story,” the Greenville Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “He waited so patiently for his perfect family, and we’re so happy for him! Happy tails, sweet Buster.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
For today’s Good Question, Dennis asks, “Why does Kentucky put the county where a vehicle is...
Good Question: Why does Kentucky put the county on license plates?

Latest News

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby.
Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago
Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown, in 2007 and...
Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks
Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission prepare for a field hearing in...
US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings
An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California