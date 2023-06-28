Fayette Heating and Air gifts AC systems to veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette Heating and Air, along with our own Chris Bailey, announced the winners of their annual ‘It’s Cool To Be A Vet’ initiative on Wednesday.

Each winner wins a complete cooling system for their home. Four veterans walked away as winners. Some of them say they’ve been without air conditioning for a year now and it will be life-changing.

Fayette Heating and Air staff say the moment they announce the winners never gets old, even after 13 years.

“To see that excitement every time they open the envelopes, that they’re so shocked that they win, this is why we do it,” said Tim Bauman, general manager of Fayette Heating and Air.

Bauman says the annual giveaway is a chance for them to say ‘thank you’ to those who’ve dedicated years of their lives to serve our country.

“We’re helping them out because they’ve helped us out,” Bauman said.

Bauman says they received over 50 nominations, each one paired with a story about why the veteran deserved to win.

“For this company to go that far is just amazing to me,” said U.S. Army veteran William Dennis.

Dennis served a combined 25 years in the military.

“I’m proud to be able to serve this country. I’m proud of this country. I love it,” Dennis said.

He says when his wife died, he started to struggle financially and couldn’t afford to get a new AC unit. He’d been without AC for nearly a year.

“Now, I know, thanks to the Lord above, that I don’t have to worry about the rest of the summer,” said Dennis.

One thing about the day, he says, did come as a surprise to him.

“It was amazing to me to find out that every vet here was a winner,” said Dennis.

Denise Jones was a member of the Kentucky Army National Guard and served two tours overseas. She’s currently the pastor at Pine Grove CME Church in Clay City.

“When I opened the envelope it’s like ‘thanks be to God’ is all I could say,” said Jones. “Being able to stick your chest out and say, ‘I did something for my country’ means a lot.”

Jones says family members nominated her because she’s been without AC for a year.

“A lot of times, we don’t feel that our service is recognized,” said Jones. “So. for somebody to take the time and say ‘hey, we’re going to do this not only for one veteran but for several veterans’ means so much.”

Fayette Heating and Air says one of those units can cost up to $15,000. The new cooling systems will be installed next week.

Fayette Heating and Air says their next giveaway is called ‘The Gift of Heat.’ That’ll be around the holidays. They’ll start taking nominations for that in October.

