FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Another First Alert Weather Day

FAWD
FAWD(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here we go again… Rounds of strong to severe storms are on the way to the region over the next several days. These storms are on the leading edge of a heat wave extending into western Kentucky and can really flex on us with big time winds.

Before we get into all that, the smoke is thick out there once again today. The Canadian wildfires continue to burn and they’re sending thick smoke back into our region through tonight. Those with breathing difficulties should take it easy and try to stay inside as much as possible today.

The threat for strong to severe storms runs from Thursday through Sunday and those storms will come at us in waves. Each of these waves may producing damaging winds, large hail and torrential rains.

We aren’t alone in the potential for severe weather. We’re likely to see these storms developing to our west and northwest and rolling toward the east and southeast.

Temps across the west will likely reach 100 degrees at times  from Thursday through Saturday. Heat index values will be in the danger category. As a matter of fact, this juicy air will send those heat index values close to 100 all the way into central Kentucky on any day where storms don’t fire during the peak heating.

As we get into 4th of July week, additional showers and storms look to target the region.

