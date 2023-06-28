Floor signing party promotes hope for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As construction continues on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington, a special party took place Tuesday to help celebrate a milestone moment.

There is so much that goes into the construction of a St. Jude Dream Home, but it’s the little details that make it extra special.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital believes in building a foundation of hope from the ground up, and on Tuesday, the floor took center stage at the house being built at 3517 Stolen Horse Trace in Lexington.

“It took a lot to make this, and the fact that it’s helping kids just like Ethan,” said Tae Scott-Smith.

Tae Scott-Smith from Madison Co. was one of the dozens signing a special message on the foundation of the house today.

She is a mother who knows what it’s like to have a child diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, but she also knows the relief she felt the moment her son Ethan was admitted to St. Jude in Memphis.

“All of the fear that we felt, all of the uncertainty, all of the confusion of now knowing what we needed to do next, St. Jude knew exactly what we needed,” said Tae Scott-Smith.

As construction continues at the 2,500-square-foot home, this milestone moment was about saying thank you to those who have joined St. Jude and Mulberry Builders in making this home a reality.

“By your participation, you are making a helping. You are genuinely making a difference in the lives of families and your community,” said Chellie Mulberry, co-owner of Mulberry Builders.

The folks with St. Jude say this floor signing is just another way to connect the community with their mission.

“No family ever receives a bill from St. Jude, not for travel, treatment, housing or food, and that is the St. Jude promise,” said Shay Hutchinson, St. Jude.

And it’s these messages, written on concrete in the house, that are an example of how every dollar raised for St. Jude helps keep hope alive for countless families, including Ethan Scott-Smith, who is a product of that hope.

Tickets for a chance to win the 2500 square foot dream home being built at 3517 Stolen HorseTrace in the Hamburg area go on sale Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Each ticket for a chance to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream is $100.

