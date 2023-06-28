Everyday Kentucky
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has died in an apparent drowning

Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett(Source: Getty Images)
By The Associated Press and Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35.

Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”

