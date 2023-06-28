Good Question: How will the most recent severe storm impact the wait for roofing services?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the wake of March’s historic windstorm, many homeowners in our area found themselves needing to make some unscheduled repairs to their roofs. Today’s Good Question asks how that weather event will impact repairs for the most recent storms.

For today’s good question, we’re asking, “How will the most recent severe storm impact the wait for roofing services?”

Well, it isn’t helping.

We talked to multiple roofing companies who tell us they already had a tough time getting enough supplies after the storms in March, and the recent hail damage in Madison and Jessamine counties is only going to add to that wait.

The people at A-OK Roofing told us, right now, the wait is a couple of weeks, but they anticipate that wait growing as more people file insurance claims.

They told us shingles from Owens-Corning are being allocated and you may have to wait awhile for them to arrive.

The people at Godsend Roofing told me they normally can get to a new roofing job in a couple of weeks but, now, the wait is two to three months.

They also said people should contact their insurance companies as soon as they can to get that process started. People should also do their best to use a local company that they check out on the Better Business Bureau website so, if there is an issue, they will be able to handle it.

Finally, they say to be cautious of anyone who says they can start a roofing job in just a couple of days unless you could verify that they are legitimate.

