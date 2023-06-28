Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe weather will likely move in again by Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All quiet for one more day before the very active pattern gets fired up on Thursday.

Today is expected to be the nicest day for a while, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s, which is typical for this part of June.

Starting towards the end of the week, a heat dome will move right up to central Kentucky, bringing the region closer to the hottest temperatures. As a result, the area will be on the outskirts of this heat wave, experiencing several rounds of thunderstorms throughout the region. These thunderstorms may become strong to severe at times, posing a risk of damaging winds and heavy downpours. It is important to note that these storm clusters could persist for multiple days, potentially leading to messy conditions. In anticipation of this weather pattern, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has already been issued from Thursday through Sunday. This early alert allows you to prepare for the rounds of storms each day and be aware that they may be particularly intense at times. Although it won’t rain all day on any of these days when it does rain, the potential for severe weather elements increases.

However, as we approach the 4th of July, the storm chances are expected to decrease slightly. While there is still a possibility of rain on that day, the chances of precipitation will drop compared to the preceding days.

Take care of each other!

