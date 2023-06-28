Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Ky. abortion ban

A state supreme court decision prompted the move. Justices say abortion providers lack standing...
A state supreme court decision prompted the move. Justices say abortion providers lack standing to sue on behalf of patients.(MGN Online)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of two Kentucky laws that ban nearly all abortions in the state, according to the Kentucky Lantern.

Last week, the ACLU filed a motion to dismiss the case.

A state supreme court decision prompted the move. Justices say abortion providers lack standing to sue on behalf of patients.

Now ACLU lawyers are looking for people trying to get abortions who want to challenge the ban.

Groups like Kentucky Right to Life are celebrating the motion to dismiss.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man says his business is ‘completely ruined’ after the storm.
Man’s business ‘completely ruined’ as storm rolls through Richmond
Power Outages
Thousands lose power after severe weather hits central Kentucky
Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness...
“Mindblowing”: Guinness World Records attempt for largest parade of Jeeps in Powell County
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies

Latest News

As construction continues on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington, a special party took...
Floor signing party promotes hope for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
All homes and businesses in Madison County received ALERT FM radios earlier this year as part...
Madison Co. officials trying to figure out why weather radios didn’t sound Sunday night
In 2010 Chris and Chellie Mullbery started Mulberry Builders and have grown it into a business...
2023 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home builders talk purpose behind project
Hail damage has ravaged the state of Kentucky, leaving thousands grappling with the destruction...
Homes across Ky. still reeling from hail damage