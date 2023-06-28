Kentucky set to host Miami in inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Kentucky will host Miami, a 2023 Final Four participant, in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. A TV designation will be announced at a later date.

It will mark just the fifth meeting between the two schools and the first in the John Calipari era. UK is 3-1 overall in the series but fell 73-67 in the last matchup. Miami edged the Cats inside of Rupp Arena on Dec. 6, 2008. This will be the fourth time in five matchups the series will take place in Lexington.

The 2023 slate of ACC/SEC Challenge games will mark the first season of the event between the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

