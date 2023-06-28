Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky set to host Miami in inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

Wildcats and Hurricanes will tip off on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Rupp Arena
Kentucky's Adou Thiero (3) drives against Howard's Miles Stewart (4) during the second half of...
Kentucky's Adou Thiero (3) drives against Howard's Miles Stewart (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Kentucky won 95-63. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Kentucky will host Miami, a 2023 Final Four participant, in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. A TV designation will be announced at a later date.

It will mark just the fifth meeting between the two schools and the first in the John Calipari era. UK is 3-1 overall in the series but fell 73-67 in the last matchup. Miami edged the Cats inside of Rupp Arena on Dec. 6, 2008. This will be the fourth time in five matchups the series will take place in Lexington.

The 2023 slate of ACC/SEC Challenge games will mark the first season of the event between the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
For today’s Good Question, Dennis asks, “Why does Kentucky put the county where a vehicle is...
Good Question: Why does Kentucky put the county on license plates?

Latest News

The former Wildcat All-American, USA Baseball alum returns to Lexington
Austin Cousino named assistant coach/recruiting coordinator at Kentucky
Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday...
Kentucky women’s basketball to host Boston College in November for inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge
NKY football player born deaf realizes childhood dream
NKY football player born deaf beats the odds
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has died in an apparent drowning