Kentucky women’s basketball to host Boston College in November for inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge

It will mark the first all-time meeting between the two programs
Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday...
Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday night(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team will play host to Boston College on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET as part of the inaugural 2023-24 Southeastern Conference/Atlantic Coast Conference Challenge. UK will announce the location of the game, either Rupp Arena at the Central Bank Center or Transylvania University, at a later date.

The network designations for all SEC/ACC Challenge games are also still tentative and will be assigned during the regular season composite schedule release.

The Wildcats and the Eagles have never met, while the Cats boast a 55-46 all-time record against ACC opponents. In 2022-23, Boston College earned a 16-17 record on the season, including a 5-13 record in league action. One of its more notable wins during the season included an upset over then-No. 9/10 NC State, 79-71, on the road last January. It marked its first win over a top-10 opponent since 2010.

The Eagles also advanced to the ACC Tournament Second Round after defeating Georgia Tech, 62-57, last March.

