Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lawrenceburg PD posts PSA about curfew for minors after ‘rise in juvenile complaints’

The Lawrenceburg Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday issuing a public service...
The Lawrenceburg Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday issuing a public service announcement regarding a curfew ordinance for people under 18 due to “a rise in juvenile complaints.”(Pixabay)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lawrenceburg are reminding people about a curfew for those 18 and under after a series of recent complaints.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday issuing a public service announcement regarding a curfew ordinance for people under 18 due to “a rise in juvenile complaints.”

The post now has plenty of comments, with community members thankful for the curfew. Of those commenters is Angel Newton, who believes the disruptive teens on her street are what caused the curfew.

“I would say that we have called the police department at least 100 times,” said Newton. “There have been weeks that they’re here every night.”

Newton is not the only resident on this street to have problems. Multiple families on Lincoln Street. say they have been filing complaints over the same group for a couple of years.

Newton is a mother of three and says she feels that her family’s safety is at risk. One night, kids in the neighborhood even poured gasoline all over her shed.

“it was fresh gas. It was all over the concrete in the backyard. My shed had been doused in gasoline with my own gas can,” Newton said.

Newton is calling out the Lawrenceburg police, saying that the only way to resolve this is for them to take serious action.

“in a perfect world, someone would enforce this. They would find some way for them to make these kids accountable. I get they’re teenagers and kids are bad, but this is beyond the normal teenage stuff,” said Newton.

In hopes of a safer street for her family.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
For today’s Good Question, Dennis asks, “Why does Kentucky put the county where a vehicle is...
Good Question: Why does Kentucky put the county on license plates?

Latest News

MGN Online
Woman pleads guilty in connection with theft of millions from Lexington
Fayette Heating and Air, along with our own Chris Bailey, announced the winners of their annual...
Fayette Heating and Air gifts AC systems to veterans
In the wake of March’s historic windstorm, many homeowners in our area found themselves needing...
Good Question: How will the most recent severe storm impact the wait for roofing services?
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert Wednesday for Lexington. As wildfire...
NWS issues air quality alert for Lexington