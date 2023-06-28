Lawrenceburg PD posts PSA about curfew for minors after ‘rise in juvenile complaints’

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lawrenceburg are reminding people about a curfew for those 18 and under after a series of recent complaints.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday issuing a public service announcement regarding a curfew ordinance for people under 18 due to “a rise in juvenile complaints.”

The post now has plenty of comments, with community members thankful for the curfew. Of those commenters is Angel Newton, who believes the disruptive teens on her street are what caused the curfew.

“I would say that we have called the police department at least 100 times,” said Newton. “There have been weeks that they’re here every night.”

Newton is not the only resident on this street to have problems. Multiple families on Lincoln Street. say they have been filing complaints over the same group for a couple of years.

Newton is a mother of three and says she feels that her family’s safety is at risk. One night, kids in the neighborhood even poured gasoline all over her shed.

“it was fresh gas. It was all over the concrete in the backyard. My shed had been doused in gasoline with my own gas can,” Newton said.

Newton is calling out the Lawrenceburg police, saying that the only way to resolve this is for them to take serious action.

“in a perfect world, someone would enforce this. They would find some way for them to make these kids accountable. I get they’re teenagers and kids are bad, but this is beyond the normal teenage stuff,” said Newton.

In hopes of a safer street for her family.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.