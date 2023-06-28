Median home price in Lexington reaches record high

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Home prices are rising in Lexington.

In May, Lexington recorded the highest median home price ever at $259,000. That’s a four percent increase from May 2022 and a three percent increase over the month before, according to Bluegrass Realtors.

Single-family homes peaked at $261,000, while townhomes/condos hit $210,000.

Bluegrass Realtors says housing inventory has dropped about 30% from last year.

