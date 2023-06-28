Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Median home price in Lexington reaches record high

House prices
House prices(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Home prices are rising in Lexington.

In May, Lexington recorded the highest median home price ever at $259,000. That’s a four percent increase from May 2022 and a three percent increase over the month before, according to Bluegrass Realtors.

Single-family homes peaked at $261,000, while townhomes/condos hit $210,000.

Bluegrass Realtors says housing inventory has dropped about 30% from last year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
For today’s Good Question, Dennis asks, “Why does Kentucky put the county where a vehicle is...
Good Question: Why does Kentucky put the county on license plates?

Latest News

Severe weather tore through many parts of Richmond Sunday night.
Richmond residents prepare for next round of storms after weekend damage
A federal judge has temporarily blocked part of Senate Bill 150. The judge put a preliminary...
Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Lawrenceburg PD posts PSA about curfew for minors after ‘rise in juvenile complaints’
WATCH | Lawrenceburg PD posts PSA about curfew for minors after ‘rise in juvenile complaints’
The Lawrenceburg Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday issuing a public service...
Lawrenceburg PD posts PSA about curfew for minors after ‘rise in juvenile complaints’