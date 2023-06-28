Median home price in Lexington reaches record high
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Home prices are rising in Lexington.
In May, Lexington recorded the highest median home price ever at $259,000. That’s a four percent increase from May 2022 and a three percent increase over the month before, according to Bluegrass Realtors.
Single-family homes peaked at $261,000, while townhomes/condos hit $210,000.
Bluegrass Realtors says housing inventory has dropped about 30% from last year.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.