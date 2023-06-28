Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

NKY football player born deaf realizes childhood dream

NKY football player born deaf realizes childhood dream
NKY football player born deaf realizes childhood dream
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dixie Heights, Ky. (WXIX) - A recent high school graduate from Northern Kentucky who was born deaf accomplishes a childhood hope.

Brayden Stewart was a self-made starting offensive lineman at Dixie Heights High School and football team captain, and now the Northern Kentucky All-Star is heading toward his future at Gallaudet University, a school for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.

“I couldn’t be prouder of a kid, you know? Not only as a dad, but as a football coach, says Brayden’s father William. “He’s done great. I couldn’t ask for a better leader for our football team, an example for our kids coming up.”

It started with a letter he wrote as a 10-year-old to Gallaudet University for a persuasive writing assignment:

Dear Gallaudet University,

I’m a deaf 10-year-old boy named Brayden Stewart. I would like to attend Gallaudet because I would like to do Deaf Studies and Mathematics. I get A’s and B’s. There’s no deaf universities in Kentucky. Thank you for reading this letter.

“I’m very proud of myself,” Brayden says. “It’s not something that everyone can achieve. It’s a real honor that I made it this far.”

Born prematurely, doctors diagnosed Brayden as “profoundly deaf.”

“It means I’m 100% deaf. I can’t hear with my cochlear implants off,” Brayden explains.

As a toddler, he needed surgeries and hospitals and learned to live with a hearing device. But Brayden says he never needed sympathy.

Growing up, Brayden wanted to play sports. And with a helmet designed to fit cochlear implants, he became involved with football.

“Any time that he’s ever been told ‘no’ - at every turn - he’s defeated the odds. With his education, social, and now with football,” says William. “And, so, any time he’s been told, ‘no, you can’t do it,’ ‘the best part about being deaf is, you don’t have to listen.’”

William says that he and his son used to watch Ray Lewis’s speeches on YouTube before practice to pump them up. An ad popped up - a deaf NFL football player who used a great line about doubters: “The best part about being deaf is that you don’t have to listen.”

They liked that line and it became Brayden’s motivation to beat the odds.

“I never let my deafness, like, stop me or, like, deep down, like, never made me sad or angry. It’s, like, part of who I am and I just kept doing what I was doing,” Brayden recalls.

Dixie Heights High School’s head football coach, Patrick Burke, says that Brayden never let being born deaf stop him from achieving.

“He’s amazing. He’s an amazing kid. He’s an amazing student. He has made no excuses for his challenges in life,” Burke said.

“There’s no excuse, right? If you dream it, you can achieve it. If you put the work in, you’re going to be successful and he’s done that every day.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
For today’s Good Question, Dennis asks, “Why does Kentucky put the county where a vehicle is...
Good Question: Why does Kentucky put the county on license plates?

Latest News

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has died in an apparent drowning
Susan Mumphrey of Mandeville, La. holds a sign near the LSU dugout before the start of Game 3...
LSU returns the favor on Florida, bashes the Gators 18-4 to win NCAA title
The Kentucky men’s basketball team will once again play an 18-game league schedule with nine...
UK men’s basketball conference opponents announced for 2023-24
The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony.
Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame Inducts 2023 Class