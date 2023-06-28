NWS issues air quality alert for Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert Wednesday for Lexington.

As wildfire smoke drifts south from Canada, central Kentucky has been caught in its haze.

Lexington’s air quality index, or AQI, pushed above 150 Wednesday. That’s an unhealthy level for all people, but especially for those who are in high-risk groups.

“People with existing heart disease or lung conditions, such as COPD, emphysema, or asthma,” said Dr. Lee Dossett, chief medical officer at Baptist Health.

Dr. Dossett described the situation as dangerous, saying exposure to these pollutants can lead to hospital visits for sensitive groups.

“As air quality gets worse, you’re more likely to come into the ER with complaints related to shortness of breath or chest pain,” said Dr. Dossett. “We know that it worsens all of these things.”

Dr. Dossett says, especially if you’re in one of these sensitive groups and you can’t avoid being outside, to wear an N-95 mask while you’re out to help filter the air.

“Wildfires have a lot of particulate matter, so small particles you can’t see in the air but it’s still there. The N-95 will filter those out,” said Dr. Dossett.

The Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet tells us children and older adults should also avoid strenuous outdoor activities and consider moving physical activities inside or try to reschedule them.

Dr. Dossett says if you do start to feel symptoms go inside.

“Whether you’re feeling short of breath, get a headache, eyes are burning, that should be your clue that maybe you’re being affected and you need to try to get inside if you can,” Dr. Dossett said.

The air quality alert for Lexington from the NWS goes until midnight.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.