Richmond residents prepare for next round of storms after weekend damage

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather tore through many parts of Richmond Sunday night.

We have been covering the damage extensively throughout the week:

With more storms coming that way, people are already prepping their homes.

It’s been a hard couple of days for many people in Richmond. As they work on repairs and cleaning up, they are just making sure these problems are fixed before another storm rolls in.

Beverly Smith has only lived in the Hampton Ridge Area for about six months.

“It’s heartbreaking for everyone, you know, because there are beautiful homes in this neighborhood.,” said Smith.

Smith is one of many people in the neighborhood who have crews hard at work. However, she says these are contractors she trusts. That’s something the Insurance Institute of Kentucky says is important.

“Make sure the property is secure, contact your insurer as soon as possible, whether your agent or toll-free number and keep tabs on it that way. Don’t let anyone that you don’t know get on the roof,” Mark Treesh with the Insurance Institute of Kentucky.

Some contractors say they’ve received about 15 to 20 calls each day, and with potential storms on the way, they’re working hours on end to make repairs.

“So we need to make sure those windows are covered up, we can come out and assist those homeowners and there’s no upfront cost for that,” said A-OK Roofing & Exteriors owner Dwayne Davidson.

Madison County is opening up a drop-off site for brush and debris. It will be open this saturday through July 29, every Monday through Friday from eight to five on East Bill Eades Road.

