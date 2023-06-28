Woman pleads guilty in connection with theft of millions from Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The woman charged in connection with a scheme to defraud Lexington out of nearly $4 million has pleaded guilty.

Shimea McDonald, 24, was facing charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, providing fraudulent statements to a federally insured financial institution, and identity theft. As part of a plea agreement, McDonald pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, McDonald conspired with others to engage in business email compromise scams. More specifically, the conspirators targeted business or municipal entities that had ongoing financial relationships with other vendors who were owed current or future payments by the entities.

The conspirators then impersonated the vendors in email communications with the targeted entities and requested wire payments to a new bank account.

The second suspect in the case, Nana Amuah, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Investigators say Amuah convinced and instructed McDonald on how to open bank accounts and set up transactions.

Court documents show messages sent between the two with screenshots showing the nearly $4 million posted to a bank account.

The City of Lexington caught the theft in August, and the FBI was able to recover the money.

McDonald is set to be sentenced in October. According to court documents, Amuah is also set to plead guilty Thursday to a conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of a plea agreement.

