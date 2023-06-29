Breathitt Co. family makes temporary home permanent 11 months after flood

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - it’s been eleven months since devastating flooding changed the lives of many families in eastern Kentucky.

Some who lost their homes moved into temporary trailers, and on Thursday, the first Eastern Kentucky family is making that temporary housing a permanent home.

The Fallen family’s house was torn apart by flooding in eastern Kentucky last summer. Just over 11 months ago, they lost everything.

“Being a single mom of five kids, it was very scary to wake up surrounded by water,” said Ashley Fallen.

To aid victims like the fallen family, FEMA granted temporary housing units to those who lost their homes. Now, they are being offered the opportunity to purchase these houses as their own.

“Now she’s a homeowner! We’ve had folks who were working with Ms. Fallen this entire time so she could get to this point,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Dr. Myra Shird.

Ashley Fallen and her five children are the first to make their temporary houses permanent homes. Making this their first permanent residence in almost a full year.

“Six months ago, we were homeless. On the days I wanted to give up, they’ve answered every call,” said Fallen.

To make the day a little sweeter, she decided to make the day a surprise by not telling her children what was happening.

Fallen says imagining a forever home for them was all the motivation she needed to get through the past 11 months.

“To me, it’s the one thing I can give them that’s permanent,” said Fallin. “Being able to purchase today’s unit gives them a forever home.

After the paperwork was signed and the keys were handed over, the Fallen family could finally put the past behind them and look ahead to forever.

“We can finally see there’s grass growing, and we’re settling in and it’s gonna have a new charm to it to call it home tonight,” said Fallen.

Fallen told us today that she was excited to celebrate with her family in their new home soon.

