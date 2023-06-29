Commonwealth of Kindness: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass recently recognized their top four matches of the year.

Emma Arabi and Donna Shepherd were matched up six years ago through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, and if there’s one thing that everyone can agree on, they are the perfect match.

“She would talk, and you could barely hear her. And now she’s very vibrant, very confident,” said Big Sister and Lexington police officer Donna Shepherd.

Officer Donna Shepherd took on the role of Emma’s big sister and never looked back.

“They’ve worked on a lot of confidence building and a lot of learning things in their match over the past six years. You can just tell the growth,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass Match Support Specialist Shantae Bruce.

They are building confidence and a lasting relationship through all kinds of fun activities.

“We like outdoors and animals and going places like riding horses and like going to the whispering woods and stuff,” Emma said.

The sisters aren’t just there for the fun stuff.

“She helped me get through some stuff when it’s tough and hard,” Emma said. “She’s been there when my house flooded.”

It’s a commitment through thick and then that neither of them takes lightly.

“She asked me not too long ago, ‘When do you graduate from being a big sister?’ And I’m like, ‘never,’” Donna said. “I’ve loved it. Every bit of it. I’ve never had a little sister, and I’ve had lots of grandchildren and children of my own. But she is a perfect little sister for me.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is always in need of more mentors.

There is currently a desperate need for more big brothers in Fayette County.

Click here if you would like more information on becoming a big brother or big sister.

