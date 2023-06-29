Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - When looking into the 9-1-1 calls Amber Spradlin is believed to have placed on the night of her death, her cousin Debbie Hall is left wondering who dropped the call.

Hall said she spoke to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police, and both agencies gave her the same answer: the city of Prestonsburg has a contract to operate the area’s 9-1-1 service.

She claims she spoke to City Hall and was told the PD is not responsible for answering all calls.

“I’m just really curious,” Hall said while speaking during last week’s Floyd County Fiscal Court meeting. “Who is actually responsible for answering 9-1-1 calls?”

She said she can not comprehend why 9-1-1 calls would not be answered.

“I’m just wondering why we are different from everywhere else. That our, whoever is supposed to be answering these calls, can make the decision if they are going to respond to it or if they’re not going to,” she said.

Sheriff John Hunt told the court his office can only respond to calls when they are available and contacted to do so. Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said that instruction comes from the dispatch center.

“Everyone’s going through the dispatch. This isn’t an issue that’s just started in the last in the last six months. This has been going on since I’ve been in office,” said Williams.

He said one of the reasons the 9-1-1 dispatch now operates from the city police department, instead of KSP Post 9, is for adequate access.

“We didn’t have access to that data in Pikeville. At all,” he said. “If there is something going on in that system, or we have an incident and I needed information from the dispatch in Pikeville, I had to file an open records request to get that information. And we’re paying them to provide that service for us. So, the decision was made to move it based on the fact we needed to have that information in order to find out how we’re going to address these issues. There’s been deficiencies.”

Williamson said police response is one of those deficiencies.

“We’ve got to get it addressed. I know you’re saying around the country that everyone, if there’s a 9-1-1 call, they respond. In Floyd County, that has not been the case,” he said. “Now, how do we make it better? We’re trying to figure it out.”

But Hall said “trying” is not good enough. She believes those deficiencies contributed to the death of her cousin.

Spradlin was found dead at a home in Arkansas Creek in the Martin community on June 18, leaving her family with more questions than answers as the investigation into what KSP is calling “foul play” continues.

Hall said it may not have been a murder investigation if emergency response services were sufficient.

Williams said, between around 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., there are no police officers to respond to calls in the county.

One court member spoke up and said the City of Prestonsburg is indeed responsible for calls, having previously entered into a contract to answer them.

“If anybody says different, they’re lying to you,” he said. “City of Prestonsburg has the contract to answer all 9-1-1 calls. Every 9-1-1 call. And their mayor stood right here in this room, not five feet behind where you’re standing right now, and said ‘We will take every call outside the City of Prestonsburg limits and we’ll send you the bill, Fiscal Court.’”

Another member mentioned that he has yet to see anyone show up from a call he made in March.

“So, it’s too late for Amber Spradlin. She’s dead. She was innocent and it’s too late for her. But let me tell you what: everybody in here has family members. And if something happens to them, it’s on their backs,” she said.

She said she is tired of hearing from people who say it is not their responsibility to respond to calls, and that someone needs to answer for not answering.

“I hope everyone that’s involved with this 9-1-1 system being in Prestonsburg is happy, because the blood is on your hands that our cousin’s dead,” said a man addressed as only Brandon by the court.

One of the court members who voiced support for the family said instances like this are the reason he chose to vote against the move of the system, and another said, “I stood at that podium and told them this would happen six months ago.”

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton released a statement following the meeting.

“First and foremost, on behalf of myself and the entire City of Prestonsburg, I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Amber Spradlin who was, by all accounts, an amazing person whose life was cut brutally short. I, and the employees of the City have remained silent at my direction for the past week to allow for grieving and for Amber to be laid to rest before we make any comment. Additionally, we will not muddy the water with rumor and conjecture as to take away from the good work that the Kentucky State Police is doing to bring anyone involved in this horrific crime to justice. I have total faith in the State Police and their investigators and that they are, and will continue to conduct a very thorough investigation which will leave no stone unturned. I and those in the City’s employ deal in facts alone, and as an involved party in this investigation, while secondary, we cannot say much at all. I have been accused, lied to and about, those who I lead have been dragged through the mud as a result of total fabrication. In the December, 2022 Fiscal Court meeting, I made it clear, as you see below, that when resources were available, if our police are needed, we will do our best and try to assist, as we always have, and as is reflected in the DISPATCHING CONTRACT. The City of Prestonsburg Police is a stellar organization supported by a stellar 911 Center. They offer around the clock police protection 365 days a year, but their priority is, and must be the City of Prestonsburg as they are the taxpayers who fund the department’s existence. With that priority, we still have done our absolute best to assist outside of town when resources allow us. I have total faith in and can unequivocally state that our employees did and continue to do, as they always have, EVERYTHING as professionally and adequately as possible. Please see the attached video below, making my and City’s position crystal clear. My constant prayers remain with the Family and Friends, and if there is ever anything I can do to help you, do not hesitate to reach out.”

The statement included a video clip from the December meeting, in which Stapleton said, “I told them right up front, we are not the initial police agency. We’re not gonna be.”

He continued, saying they would try to respond outside of the city limits, but it is expensive and would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Still, Hall’s family is looking for answers as the KSP investigation continues.

A protest was held on June 20, with family and friends taking the streets to demand justice.

On Wednesday, Interim Prestonsburg Police Chief Ross Shurtleff, who took over as chief after the resignation of Randy Woods this week, responded to an open records request from WYMT, saying there was no call from Spradlin on the night of her murder.

“The Prestonsburg 911 Center did not at any time on June 18th or in the days leading up to June 18th receive a call, 911 or otherwise, from Amber Spradlin,” said the statement.

Shurtleff said all relevant material to the Spradlin case has been handed over to those in charge of the investigation.

“This organization looks forward to a complete and transparent cooperation with all applicable agencies in supporting and supplementing their good work to bring anyone responsible for Amber’s death to a swift and harsh justice,” he said in the statement.

Now, the family, working with attorney Mark Wohlander, is hosting a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss their concerns.

“The family has questions as to those who were at [the house in question] on Arkansas Creek Road, Martin, Ky. in the early hours of Sunday, June 18, 2023,” said a statement from Wohlander. “The family will also be addressing concerns they have regarding the Floyd County Judge Executive’s decision to transfer the 911 emergency call center.”

The statement included the identities of the people the family believes to have been involved, but those names have not been confirmed or identified by KSP at this point in the investigation. The release also said the family “has complete confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice,” thanking KSP for its work.

We will have updates from that news conference as they are available.

