FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Continues To Track Severe Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of strong to severe storms are targeting the region today and this is a trend locking in all the way through the upcoming weekend. Outside of storms, we have a lot of steam that’s out there.

Let’s focus on today’s rounds of storms then roll forward.

These storms will be working in from northwest to southeast with the greatest impact likely to be across parts of western and central Kentucky. These storms may contain damaging winds and large hail with the potential for a brief tornado or two.

Additional rounds of strong to severe storms will then slide in from the northwest Friday into the weekend. Once again, damaging winds and large hail will be possible. Storms will also put down torrential rains that can cause flash flooding.

More storms will be with us into early next week, including on the 4th of July.

