FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop over the next few days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be lining up through the weekend.

We are currently entering a period of tracking daily strong to severe thunderstorms, and it is important to note that today and all the way through Sunday are designated as FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. This means that we can expect rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, some of which may become strong to severe, posing a primary threat of damaging winds. Additionally, significant hail cannot be ruled out within these storms.

While the chances of thunderstorms accumulate over the next few days, it is unlikely that we will experience continuous stormy weather throughout an entire day. Instead, we can anticipate periodic episodes of storms. As we move into the following week, the daily storm threat will persist, but the likelihood of strong to severe activity will decrease significantly.

Looking ahead to the 4th of July, there is a possibility of scattered showers in the area. However, it is important to note that it will not be a complete washout, but rather a lingering threat of rain. It would be advisable to keep an eye on the weather conditions and be prepared for potential precipitation during Independence Day celebrations.

Take care of each other!

