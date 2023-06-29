Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Good Question: If severe weather is tagged destructive for wind or hail will the sirens in Lexington chime with a voice message or a steady tone

Outdoor siren (MGN)
Outdoor siren (MGN)(WMTV)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know what to listen for if they’re outside during severe weather this weekend in Lexington.

For today’s Good Question, Brayden asks, “If a severe thunderstorm warning is tagged destructive for wind or hail, will the sirens in Lexington do a chime with a voice message like other severe thunderstorm warnings, or will they do a steady tone?”

Emergency Manager John Bobel said they would do a chime because that steady tone is only for tornado warnings when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

If you’ve ever been outside, in lexington, during a severe storm, you have probably heard those sirens.

They are outdoor warning sirens because they’re only meant to warn people who are outside, which is why they’re so often near parks.

Bereadylexington.com says a siren loud enough for you to hear inside would be dangerously loud for nearby outdoor listeners.

Those sirens use different alert tones for different hazards.

For testing, severe thunderstorm warning, and tornado watches, you’ll hear the Westminster chimes. There may also be some verbal instructions.

For tornado warnings, there is a steady tone.

Again, those are for people who are outside. If you’re inside, you can watch us. You can download our app. You can also get a weather radio for other updates.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Capitol
A look at the new laws that take effect Thursday in Kentucky
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert Wednesday for Lexington. As wildfire...
State Environmental Cabinet issues air quality alert for Lexington
FAWD
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Another First Alert Weather Day
Car stolen in Lexington with 4-year-old inside
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

The family says they are just hopeful that Amber’s name will not be forgotten as the...
Family focused on finding justice for Floyd County murder victim
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found
File image of Steven Wilson in court.
Lexington man who admitted to killing wife, daughters sentenced
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast