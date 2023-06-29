Good Question: If severe weather is tagged destructive for wind or hail will the sirens in Lexington chime with a voice message or a steady tone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know what to listen for if they’re outside during severe weather this weekend in Lexington.

For today’s Good Question, Brayden asks, “If a severe thunderstorm warning is tagged destructive for wind or hail, will the sirens in Lexington do a chime with a voice message like other severe thunderstorm warnings, or will they do a steady tone?”

Emergency Manager John Bobel said they would do a chime because that steady tone is only for tornado warnings when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

If you’ve ever been outside, in lexington, during a severe storm, you have probably heard those sirens.

They are outdoor warning sirens because they’re only meant to warn people who are outside, which is why they’re so often near parks.

Bereadylexington.com says a siren loud enough for you to hear inside would be dangerously loud for nearby outdoor listeners.

Those sirens use different alert tones for different hazards.

For testing, severe thunderstorm warning, and tornado watches, you’ll hear the Westminster chimes. There may also be some verbal instructions.

For tornado warnings, there is a steady tone.

Again, those are for people who are outside. If you’re inside, you can watch us. You can download our app. You can also get a weather radio for other updates.

