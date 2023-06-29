Kentucky mother voices concerns after Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor.

A central Kentucky African American mother says the supreme court ruling could change the course of her two boys’ lives, saying higher education institutions discarding race on their college application could impact whether or not they get into college.

“I’m a little disappointed. I think we are heading down the path going back to the era of whitewashing America, and this decision by the Supreme Court, to me, is not about fairness. It’s more about exclusion,” said Lexington-Fayette NAACP Chapter President Whit Whitaker.

Whitaker says Thursday’s decision will contribute to further miseducate America, and minorities will miss opportunities.

“I feel like we can potentially eliminate diversity in the college realm, which is needed. It’s required to have that diversity so the students learn from each other,” said Central Kentucky resident Lakeshia Campbell.

Lakeshia Campbell has two boys, 12-year-old Kahlil and 14-year-old Keadyn. Campbell is concerned if colleges and universities eliminate race as a factor when accepting a student, those institutions will swing in the other direction and discard her children’s applications based on their names.

“When they attend school, or they are being selected, one of the things we talked about even with jobs is their name could be looked at, and they could be judged,” said Campbell.

Keadyn has expressed he wants to be an engineer, and he’s already looking at colleges, but his mom feels the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action may alter his plans to go to college four years from now.

“if you are not selected to go to the exact school you want to go to, it can be devastating,” said Campbell.

Campbell travels nationally and internationally as a motivational speaker for educators and students, and one of her main messages includes diversity and inclusion.

“You’re going to have some students face certain challenges they’ve gone through different things in life, and other people have had a head start and so allow them to have a more equal playing field,” said Campbell.

Regardless of the supreme court’s decision, Campbell says she will do whatever it takes to get Keadyn and Kalhil the education they want and deserve.

“I don’t want my child to get in because they are black. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t want that to be the reason they get in... but I don’t want that to be the reason they are excluded,” said Campbell.

Whit Whitaker believes college admissions could look at applicants’ names and zip codes and exclude them from enrolling on campus.

