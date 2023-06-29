Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

New Ky. law cracks down on AirTag stalking

They are designed to help you keep track of commonly misplaced items like your wallet or keys, but criminals could be using them to keep track of you.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new state law is cracking down on AirTag stalking.

For $30, you can walk into a big box retailer like Best Buy or Walmart and purchase an AirTag. They are designed to help you keep track of commonly misplaced items like your wallet or keys, but criminals could be using them to keep track of you.

Through an open records request, WKYT found 10 lexington cases involving trackers in the past year and a half.

In one case, a woman brought her car to a mechanic shop and later got an alert that an AirTag was tracking her. In another, the “suspect intentionally placed a tracking device on the victim’s vehicle.” In at least one case, the suspect was in violation of a protective order.

“Every time something new is developed, it seems easier for us to know what’s going on. You know where our children are and that people are safe. It’s often misused in order to gain power and control and have access and stalking over other human beings,” said Greenhouse17 Director Darlene Thomas.

Greenhouse17 is an advocacy agency committed to ending intimate partner abuse. Thomas says survivors are often concerned their partners have placed a tracker in their bag or vehicle to keep track of them.

“We need to be able to protect girlfriends, spouses, wives, all the above, from domestic violence or being tracked,” said state Senator Rick Girdler, R-Somerset.

That’s exactly why Sen. Girdler introduced Senate Bill 199 with some exceptions. It outlaws the installation of tracking devices on vehicles without the consent of the vehicle owner or lessee. It makes the act a Class A misdemeanor.

“The new law that would then hold somebody criminally accountable for tracing someone’s whereabouts without their knowledge is going to provide an extra layer of security for survivors of intimate partner abuse,” said Thomas.

So what should you do if you find an AirTag or similar device on your car? Your first instinct might be to remove it or even disable the device. But lexington police say you should leave it exactly as you found it and give them a call.

“Try not to touch it. Try to preserve the evidence for our officer to get there and book it into evidence because we need all the evidence we can get to prosecute that case,” said Sgt. Guy Miller with the Lexington Police Department.

Sgt. Miller says you should also screenshot any notifications you get about the air tag and share them with the police.

Now that Senate Bill 199 is in effect, they can charge ‘the unlawful use of a tracking device which is a class a misdemeanor and punishable with up to a year in jail and up to a $500 fine.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Capitol
A look at the new laws that take effect Thursday in Kentucky
Car stolen in Lexington with 4-year-old inside
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert Wednesday for Lexington. As wildfire...
State Environmental Cabinet issues air quality alert for Lexington
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
FAWD
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Another First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Carsons Food and Drink
Popular Lexington restaurant announces new location
Ashley Fallen and her five children are the first to make their temporary houses permanent...
Breathitt Co. family makes temporary home permanent 11 months after flood
Thursday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions,...
Kentucky mother voices concerns after Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made a stop in Lexington Thursday, awarding...
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlights new infrastructure projects in Lexington