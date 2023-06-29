Popular Lexington restaurant announces new location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carson’s Food and Drink is expanding in Lexington.

It’s opening a second location in the former Andover County Club building on Todds Road.

Owners say this new location will have a different vibe. It will also include a patio.

There will be large private dining areas for special occasions and enticing event space for corporate events, rehearsal dinners, and weddings. The private space will include a team of local experts to ensure all expectations are met with southern hospitality and a smile.

Right now, no opening date is set.

Carson’s Food and Drink opening it’s first location on Main Street in downtown Lexington 7 years ago.

