Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Popular Lexington restaurant announces new location

Caron’s Food and Drink is expanding
Carsons Food and Drink
Carsons Food and Drink(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carson’s Food and Drink is expanding in Lexington.

It’s opening a second location in the former Andover County Club building on Todds Road.

Owners say this new location will have a different vibe. It will also include a patio.

There will be large private dining areas for special occasions and enticing event space for corporate events, rehearsal dinners, and weddings. The private space will include a team of local experts to ensure all expectations are met with southern hospitality and a smile.

Right now, no opening date is set.

Carson’s Food and Drink opening it’s first location on Main Street in downtown Lexington 7 years ago.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Capitol
A look at the new laws that take effect Thursday in Kentucky
Car stolen in Lexington with 4-year-old inside
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert Wednesday for Lexington. As wildfire...
State Environmental Cabinet issues air quality alert for Lexington
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
FAWD
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Another First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Ashley Fallen and her five children are the first to make their temporary houses permanent...
Breathitt Co. family makes temporary home permanent 11 months after flood
Thursday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions,...
Kentucky mother voices concerns after Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made a stop in Lexington Thursday, awarding...
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlights new infrastructure projects in Lexington
New Kentucky law decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips goes into effect
WATCH | New Kentucky law decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips goes into effect