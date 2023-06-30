Everyday Kentucky
Bar to hold fundraiser for Scott Co. and Lexington shooting victims

Rose & Jim’s Bar and Grill.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington bar will be holding a fundraiser for fallen Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley and one of their regulars, a man they simply call Dave.

Dave Dileonardo was shot twice back in May, allegedly by Steven Sheangshang, the man who’s also accused of killing Deputy Conley.

Now, Dave’s bar friends want to raise money to help with medical expenses.

Workers at Rose & Jim’s Bar and Grill are getting ready for another Friday night and the Fourth of July.

Bar regulars like Leigh Oakley say this place is like Cheers.

“This is a family place. You know you come here, you’re family. It doesn’t matter what you look like, where you come from,” said Oakley.

The pub has been around for almost 40 years. It has character, and so do its customers. Customers like Dave.

“Dave is a regular. Dave is a fixture at Rose & Jim’s,” said Oakley.

In the last month, Dave hasn’t been a regular, and bar workers miss him.

On May 22, Dave Dileonardo was coming home from work....he lives behind the bar.

Police say the same man accused of killing Deputy Conley followed Dileonardo home, allegedly shot him twice, and stole his vehicle.

His friends tell us he was shot in the stomach and has endured five surgeries.

Now they are helping his recovery through a fundraiser.

“So we are trying to bring a little bit of fun and a little bit of peace back to this place that a lot of us call home,” said Oakley.

On July 8, a fundraiser will be held for Dave and Deputy Conley.

There will be a silent auction, a cake walk, raffles and a live band.

“Everybody comes here, and if somebody celebrates the whole bar is celebrating,” said Oakley.

Money raised will help Dave’s medical expenses and his monthly car payment a vehicle he can’t drive.

“His vehicle was stolen. It’s in police hands, and he won’t get that back until September,” said Oakley.

They say Rose & Jim’s Bar and Grill is like family and there they take care of their own.

“We just want him to feel as loved as we can, and we are behind him and hoping for a full recovery,” said Oakley.

W arere told Dave is home and resting, and he’s expected to attend the July 8 fundraiser at the bar.

There is a GoFundMe page for Dave.

