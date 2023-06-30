Calipari confirms Bradshaw injury, hints at timeline for return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari on Friday confirmed that big man Aaron Bradshaw had surgery to repair a foot fracture.

Speculation centered on Bradshaw participating in UK’s summer camps after The Athletic reported the freshman was dealing with the injury.

“Had a foot injury, had a choice to make. Do you let it heal or do you do an operation?” Calipari said during a midday press conference. “At the end of the day, he said, ‘I want an operation because I want to play.’”

Calipari went on to say Bradshaw will not travel to Toronto for the Wildcat’s summer games in the GLOBL Jam in mid-July.

“He made that decision,” Calipari said. “He could’ve waited it out and saw that it could work and he could be fine, but he said, ‘I don’t want to take a chance. I want to play.’”

Calipari thinks Bradshaw will be ready to go by the start of the season.

“We will not rush him back,” the coach said.

