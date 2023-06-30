Everyday Kentucky
Calipari confirms Bradshaw injury, hints at timeline for return

Freshman had surgery to repair foot fracture
Aaron Bradshaw during McDonald's All-American Games practice.
Aaron Bradshaw during McDonald's All-American Games practice.(Courtesy: McDonald's All-American Games)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari on Friday confirmed that big man Aaron Bradshaw had surgery to repair a foot fracture.

Speculation centered on Bradshaw participating in UK’s summer camps after The Athletic reported the freshman was dealing with the injury.

“Had a foot injury, had a choice to make. Do you let it heal or do you do an operation?” Calipari said during a midday press conference. “At the end of the day, he said, ‘I want an operation because I want to play.’”

Calipari went on to say Bradshaw will not travel to Toronto for the Wildcat’s summer games in the GLOBL Jam in mid-July.

“He made that decision,” Calipari said. “He could’ve waited it out and saw that it could work and he could be fine, but he said, ‘I don’t want to take a chance. I want to play.’”

Calipari thinks Bradshaw will be ready to go by the start of the season.

“We will not rush him back,” the coach said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

