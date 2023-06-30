City of Lexington and Main Street Baptist Church settle years long parking dispute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A historic downtown Lexington church has been fighting with the city for more than four years. And Thursday night, the two may have finally reached a resolution.

“I just want to say congratulations to the city and to Main Street. This is a long time coming and God does answer prayers,” expressed Councilmember Denise Gray.

Main Street Baptist Church leaders had been asking the city to designate 250 spaces for its 300 member congregation.

Two years ago, this sign reading ‘We Shall Not Be Moved’ was first hung on the columns outside for every passerby to see. The congregations’ way of saying they want to stay at this location. But new city developments had taken away most of their parking.

“I move to place on tonight’s docket, an ordinance authorizing and directing the mayor to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the Main Street Baptist Church relating to constructing parking spaces used by the church and general public for a period of 10 years,” said Councilmember At-Large, James Brown.

After a first and second reading, council unanimously agreed to close a portion of Jefferson Street, and transfer the deed of the land to the church. Allowing church owners to construct the needed parking spaces for their congregation downtown.

“We have been working together on this for four and a half years. So we are thrilled about this,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Main Street Baptist church has been here more than 160 years and members are planning to stay.

“Hopefully this is exactly what you have prayed for and asked for. It’s a privilege to be apart of the council when this is happening,” Gray said.

The parking lot the church used for 25 years was removed during the Central Bank Center Expansion.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.