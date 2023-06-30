Crystal Kelly added to UK women’s basketball staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Crystal Kelly is UK’s newest assistant coach for women’s basketball, the school announced on Friday.

Kelly, who was a high school All-American at Sacred Heart, will replace former assistant Amber Smith.

The Louisville native spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach at Towson, where she helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back 20-win seasons and appearances in the Women’s NIT.

