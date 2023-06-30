Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Crystal Kelly added to UK women’s basketball staff

Was 2004 Kentucky Miss Basketball
Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Crystal Kelly has joined the UK women's basketball coaching staff.
Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Crystal Kelly has joined the UK women's basketball coaching staff.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Crystal Kelly is UK’s newest assistant coach for women’s basketball, the school announced on Friday.

Kelly, who was a high school All-American at Sacred Heart, will replace former assistant Amber Smith.

The Louisville native spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach at Towson, where she helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back 20-win seasons and appearances in the Women’s NIT.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

