Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Feeding America: Food insecurity on the rise in Kentucky

According to Feeding America’s June report, Kentucky has the second highest rate of food insecurity in people ages 50-59.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Feeding America’s June report, Kentucky has the second highest rate of food insecurity in people ages 50-59.

That’s only one of the shocking statistics that show the rise in food insecurity in the past three years.

According to Feeding America, one in eight Kentuckians faces hunger. That’s over 500,000 people in the Commonwealth.

Mike Halligan is the CEO of God’s Pantry in Lexington. He shared that Statistics like these are keeping local food banks like God’s Pantry and Foodchain busier than they’ve ever been.

“We’re literally double what we were during the maximum federal benefits during the pandemic, and 20% higher than what we were prior to the pandemic,” said Halligan.

Before the pandemic, Halligan shares that they were helping an average of 500 households per week in Fayette County. At the highest point in the pandemic, they were helping around 350 households per week. However, now after things have seemingly “returned to normal,” they’re seeing between 625 and 650 households per week.

To combat this, they’ve increased their purchasing budget to make sure everyone receives the food they need.

“We’ve actually increased our purchase product budget by some $4 million over the last couple of years. We spend over $6 million on food.”

Despite the surplus in activity, they still urge anyone in need not to hesitate to come to them for help.

“When someone is hungry, when someone is experiencing food insecurity, don’t hesitate to ask for help. It’s not a handout. It’s a hand up,” said Michael Halligan.

Another statistic from Feeding America’s report says over $318 million more is needed to meet food needs in the state of Kentucky alone.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car stolen in Lexington with 4-year-old inside
Kentucky State Capitol
A look at the new laws that take effect Thursday in Kentucky
Carsons Food and Drink
Popular Lexington restaurant announces new location
Radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Continues To Track Severe Storms
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Coroner: Remains of Floyd County woman missing for two years found

Latest News

One person is injured after stairs in a downtown Lexington parking garage broke, according to...
One injured after stairs break in downtown Lexington parking garage
Marquis Tompkins Jr. was shot and killed in February, marking Lexington’s first homicide of the...
Grandmother of Lexington murder victim calls on leaders to make city safer
Last week, we saw two Kentucky Basketball players drafted by NBA teams. That led to a good...
Good Question: What are two-way deals in the NBA
Aaron Bradshaw during McDonald's All-American Games practice.
Calipari confirms Bradshaw injury, hints at timeline for return