Feeding America: Food insecurity on the rise in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Feeding America’s June report, Kentucky has the second highest rate of food insecurity in people ages 50-59.

That’s only one of the shocking statistics that show the rise in food insecurity in the past three years.

According to Feeding America, one in eight Kentuckians faces hunger. That’s over 500,000 people in the Commonwealth.

Mike Halligan is the CEO of God’s Pantry in Lexington. He shared that Statistics like these are keeping local food banks like God’s Pantry and Foodchain busier than they’ve ever been.

“We’re literally double what we were during the maximum federal benefits during the pandemic, and 20% higher than what we were prior to the pandemic,” said Halligan.

Before the pandemic, Halligan shares that they were helping an average of 500 households per week in Fayette County. At the highest point in the pandemic, they were helping around 350 households per week. However, now after things have seemingly “returned to normal,” they’re seeing between 625 and 650 households per week.

To combat this, they’ve increased their purchasing budget to make sure everyone receives the food they need.

“We’ve actually increased our purchase product budget by some $4 million over the last couple of years. We spend over $6 million on food.”

Despite the surplus in activity, they still urge anyone in need not to hesitate to come to them for help.

“When someone is hungry, when someone is experiencing food insecurity, don’t hesitate to ask for help. It’s not a handout. It’s a hand up,” said Michael Halligan.

Another statistic from Feeding America’s report says over $318 million more is needed to meet food needs in the state of Kentucky alone.

