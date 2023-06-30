FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Watching Another Severe Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are sending the month out on a steamy and stormy note with more rounds of big boomers. These rounds of strong to severe storms will be around through the upcoming weekend.

Our day started with storms impacting parts of central and eastern Kentucky and some of those could were strong and put down very heavy rains. Once those move away, we are likely to see some steamy sun fueling additional thunderstorms to develop and roll across the region. Those may very well be strong to severe.

This threat will then continue into the weekend. Once again, damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest players as the storms try to fire in more of a west to east fashion.

cattered showers and storms continue into Monday with a lower chance for the 4th of July on Tuesday.

More storms are likely later next week as this above normal rainfall pattern continues.

