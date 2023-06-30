Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Severe thunderstorms will continue this weekend

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been a very active run in the world of weather and these rough conditions will hang around for a few more days.

The string of FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS continues today and throughout the weekend, as the region braces for strong to severe thunderstorms. These thunderstorms will make a return later tonight and persist through Sunday. A consistent flow of thunderstorms from the northwest will keep our skies very active, posing a threat to the area. The primary severe weather risks include damaging winds and large hail, although the chance of isolated tornadoes is relatively low.

Due to the ongoing rainfall, the ground has already become saturated. Further rounds of heavy rain could exacerbate the situation and lead to high water issues. In fact, by the early morning hours of June 30th, Lexington had already set a record for the wettest June 30th, with a total rainfall of around two and a half inches.

Looking ahead to the 4th of July, the storm chances will decrease significantly. While there is still a possibility of rain, it will not be as prevalent as what we have experienced recently. This means that outdoor celebrations and events for Independence Day should be less impacted by stormy weather compared to the previous days.

Take care of each other!

