Good Question: What are two-way deals in the NBA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, we saw two Kentucky Basketball players drafted by NBA teams. That led to a good question about two other players who weren’t drafted.

For today’s good question, Patricia asks, “You said Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe made two-way deals. What does that mean?”

After the NBA draft, UK players Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe signed deals to play professional basketball. Toppin with the New York Knicks, Tshiebwe with the Indiana Pacers.

Those two-way deals mean they can play in both the NBA and the G League at the same time.

It’s a fairly new concept that started in 2017. Each team is allowed to have three players they can sign to two-way contracts. They play in the G League but can also be called up to play in up to fifty NBA games per year. And if the team likes what they’re doing, they may sign them to full contracts.

According to the G League, “Two-Way players are paid a flat salary equal to 50% of the Minimum Player Salary applicable to a player with zero Years of Service.”

For next season that’s a little more than a million dollars, so those two-way players will make about half a million dollars.

