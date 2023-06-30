Grandmother of Lexington murder victim calls on leaders to make city safer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a Lexington murder victim is calling on leaders to make the city safer.

Marquis Tompkins Jr. was shot and killed in February, marking Lexington’s first homicide of the year.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Tompkins’ grandmother says poor-quality surveillance cameras may have stunted the case.

Andre Maxberry has lost a child and two grandchildren. Now, she’s doing what she can to make sure nobody else has to experience the pain she’s felt.

“I’m working on trying to make Lexington safer,” said Andre Maxberry.

Maxberry’s grandson, Marquis Tompkins Jr., was shot and killed near the Dunbar Community Center in February.

“If Dunbar would’ve had better cameras on the inside, then they may have been able to make an arrest by now,” said Maxberry.

Maxberry says detectives with the lexington police department told her about the poor quality surveillance video now she’s pushing for better cameras.

“in case something happens, better cameras on the inside and everyone that’s working with these kids is certified in CPR,” said Maxberry.

The city of Lexington says they are “evaluating the cameras.”

According to city policy, community centers overseen by Parks and Rec must have at least one CPR-certified person in the building. Maxberry says this isn’t enough. Her efforts to change this policy started in 1999 when her son died playing basketball at booker t elementary school.

“I talked to someone in Parks and Rec then, and they told me that they were going to make sure it was mandatory then. 24 years later, and it’s still not? Something’s wrong with that picture,” said Maxberry.

