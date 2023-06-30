Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

‘I think I hit the max’: Lawrenceburg couple to use lotto winnings for new home

Leslie Berryman told officials he was so nervous that he flipped the ticket over and scratched...
Leslie Berryman told officials he was so nervous that he flipped the ticket over and scratched off the other tickets before going back to discover he had won the game’s $75,000 top prize.(Kentucky Lottery)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - A Lawrenceburg man is putting his scratch-off ticket winnings toward a down payment on a house.

Leslie Berryman won the $75,000 top prize of the Grillin’ & Chillin’ Scratch-off scratch-off ticket when he stopped at a Kentucky gas station in early June, the Kentucky Lotter said.

“I scratched it off by just going across without hitting the prizes and got all 15 steaks. I told her (fiancé, Krystal Luster) and she said, ‘Don’t get excited, it might just be dollars,’” Berryman told lottery officials. “I hit the first and it said $2,500. I was like, oh my god, it’s $5,000,” Berryman said. “All across the first row were $2,500′s and I thought, ‘I think I hit the max.’”

The steak symbol doubles each prize.

Berryman told officials he was so nervous that he flipped the ticket over and scratched off the other tickets before going back to discover he had won the game’s $75,000 top prize.

“It took a minute for it to even sit in,” Krystal Luster said. “We’re talking about what we could actually do with the money.”

Luster said, “We’ve struggled all of our lives and we’re finally at a place where we don’t need the money, but it will make a big difference in our lives.”

The couple drove to lottery headquarters the next day, where Berryman walked away with a check for $53,625 after taxes.

The couple said they would use the winnings towards a down payment on a house.

Five Star will receive $750 for selling the winning ticket.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after stairs in a downtown Lexington parking garage broke, according to...
One injured after stairs break in downtown Lexington parking garage
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Watching Another Severe Threat
Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police: One charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Richmond police are investigating after they say two people shot each other in what they called...
Richmond Police: Two shot in possible road rage incident
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Three people hurt in late night crash

Latest News

Paint Creek Freedom Fest
Paintsville plays host to first-ever Paint Creek Freedom Fest
fireworks
Folks continue shopping for last-minute Independence Day fireworks
The city of London is hosting their 23rd annual Red, White and Boom event on college park.
London hosts 23rd annual Red, White and Boom
Six months after first starting the project, Maryann said the grand opening was the moment she...
Hendrix family opens door to London Children’s Museum
Lexington non-profit walks to help immigrants
WATCH | Lexington non-profit walks to help immigrants