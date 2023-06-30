Lexington celebrates 20 years smoke-free

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington-Fayette County leaders gathered to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the state’s first smoke-free ordinance in indoor public places.

“When people ask me as a longtime councilmember what the most important vote I made was, it was to support this smoking ordinance,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

The ordinance was passed July 1, 2003 by a vote of 11-3 by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

The controversial vote made its way to the Kentucky Supreme Court, where the ban was upheld.

“They said not only is it the right of local government, but it is the responsibility of local government to protect our citizens,” said Dr. Ellen Hahn, director of Bridging Research Efforts and Advocacy Toward Healthy Environments (BREATHE).

Lexington’s indoor air pollution dropped by 91 percent after the ordinance, with fewer cases of lung cancer and fewer emergency room visits for asthma, according to the Kentucky Center for Smoke-Free Policy.

“When we passed our smoking ordinance in 2003, there were no e-cigarettes. There was no vaping. And who could have imagined that that would be in the future?” said Mayor Gorton.

The trend of electronic cigarettes and vaping led to an expansion of the law.

“The law, I might say later, was strengthened by the council to include all workplaces and electronic cigarettes, the use of electronic cigarettes or vapes,” said Dr. Hahn.

Former University of Kentucky President Lee Todd attributes the success of the ordinance’s implementation to the support of the community, such as University of Kentucky students.

“When you try to solve a problem, you got to have an instigator and an initiator. It’s great if they have data and not just spirit and then you’ve got to have leadership. And then you’ve got to have execution. You’ve got to make it work,” said Todd.

The ordinance was the first of its kind in Kentucky, leading the way for other midwestern and southern states to follow with similar laws and ordinances.

