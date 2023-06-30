Lexington Fire Department conducts two water rescues Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heavy rains which fell early Friday morning caused the south elkhorn creek to overflow and caught two cars in standing water.

Lexington fire officials say two women had to be rescued from their cars after getting stuck in standing water just before eight Friday morning.

One car got stuck along Old Harrodsburg Road, while the other was on Bowman Mill.

Lexington Fire Major Derek Roberts says, fortunately, they were able to rescue both drivers without incident or injury.

“it was up in the car. I would say it was probably mid-thigh or an average adult. Since there is no inability to walk, we were able to walk them out with a PFD on, so with a life jacket on,” said Maj. Roberts.

Roberts says there were no passengers in either car. They are grateful the situation didn’t get any worse, but Roberts hopes people learn from this and take an alternate route if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“if you see it, just go ahead and turn around,” said Maj. Roberts. “It’s worth the extra 10-minute drive to go around the water than it is to try and drive through it.”

While there are more storms coming for Lexington, they don’t anticipate any repeat events this weekend…

Maj. Roberts says the general rule for drivers, as always, is turn around, don’t drown.

Fire officials say those two roadways will remain closed for the rest of the day. They want to allow nature to take its course and wait for the roadway to clear.

