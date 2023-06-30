Madison Co. Health Department identifies two cases of infant botulism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Madison County Health Department issued a local health alert after identifying two cases of infant botulism.

While infant botulism is a very serious illness, it isn’t one we hear about often.

“Once you know it’s in the community it’s a good thing to pay attention to,” said pediatrician Dr. Katrina Hood.

Dr. Hood is a pediatrician at Pediatric and Adolescent Associates in Lexington.

“We instruct, you know, parents from the beginning of birth up through the first year of life ‘do not give your child honey,’” said Dr. Hood.

Dr. Hood says when we hear botulism, we typically think of wild honey because it’s one of the sources linked to the illness. She says an infant can also get it by inhaling dust near farmland because soil can be contaminated with the Clostridium botulinum bacteria.

“The spores from the bacteria are in the ground and when tilling or cultivating begins in the spring it’s typically going to be more the time where those sort of things are happening,” said Dr. Hood.

Dr. Hood says the majority of cases they see are in babies who are between two weeks and eight months old. She says the spores produce a toxin that affects the muscles, so usually, one of the first symptoms is constipation, followed by trouble feeding.

“Then it progresses pretty quickly, sometimes very quickly, to the most severe form, which is where they quit breathing or can’t breathe very well,” said Dr. Hood.

Dr. Hood says other signs include drooping eyelids and trouble swallowing. If your child is experiencing any of these, Dr. Hood says it’s best to seek immediate medical attention.

“There is a treatment,” said Dr. Hood. “It’s a type of anti-toxin. It still means, typically, a baby is in the hospital 2-4 weeks.”

Dr. Hood says as the gut matures later in life, there’s less of a risk of contracting the illness.

